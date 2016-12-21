'Lukashenka Is Insane'
If bureaucrats do not want to be "a lamb to the slaughter", there is a need to get involved in struggle against dictatorship. -In early December the KGB arrested leaders of the largest Belarusian enterprises, yesterday it became known about other detentions of several high officials.
