Lithuanian Energy Minister: We Have R...

Lithuanian Energy Minister: We Have Reasonable Doubts about Belarus' NPP

New Lithuanian Energy Minister believes that security at the Belarusian NPP which is being constructed 50 kilometres away from Vilnius is the most urgent task. "In the matter of Astravets, our main task is to ensure compliance with the highest standards of nuclear energy and environmental protection, if it is not possible to close the project.

Chicago, IL

