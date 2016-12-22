Kuchma Presented Collection Of Machia...

Kuchma Presented Collection Of Machiavelli's Works To Lukashenka, And Got Toy Rooster In Return

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Charter97

On December 22, Lukashenka held a meeting with the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma . The official reason for the meeting was the Minsk talks of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as well as the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, nn.by writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec 1 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC