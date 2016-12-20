KGB Arrests Well-Known IT-Pros And Officials

The Belarusian KGB informed they had revealed and terminated the activity of large-scale corruption schemes, organized by the employees of the CJSC "BelABM" headed by Director General Dzmitry Ronin , which also involved representatives of the state institutions, tut.by reports. As stated in the press-release of the KGB, on December 15, 2016 Managing Director of the Fund for Social Protection of the Population at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Liudmila Bachyla was detained with the mainour when she was taking the bribe amounting to $ 20 thousand from Dzmitry Ronin .

