Judge Shabunia Did Not Dare To Ban Re...

Judge Shabunia Did Not Dare To Ban Reading Of Poems By Boahdanovich In Minsk

18 hrs ago

Ccourt discharged Yury Hubarevich from administrative liability for poetry reading at the monument to Bahdanovich on the day of the anniversary of the poet.

Chicago, IL

