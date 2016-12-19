Journalist Refuses To Squeal On Authors Of Barbed Wire On "Moscow-Minsk" Mural

The BelaPAN news agency's journalist Ales Yarashevich was summoned to the Investigatory Committee over the check upon the fact of appearance of a barbed wire drawing over the mural "Minsk-Moscow", belaruspartisan.org writes. In the Investigatory Committee, Ales refused to give any comments, having referred to his right: a journalist can refrain from disclaiming his sources if no criminal case is started.

