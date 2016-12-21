Iteca Caspian holds 17 trade exhibitions and conferences in 2016
Azerbaijan's season of international exhibitions and conferences came to a close in December. Throughout 2016, the Caspian region's leading exhibition company Iteca Caspian with its British partner ITE Group held 17 trade exhibitions and conferences.
