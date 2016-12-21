Israeli blogger jailed in Belarus for criticizing Azerbaijan and its President
An Israeli blogger was arrested in Belarus last Wednesday at the request of the Azerbaijani government over his visits to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Haaretz reports. Alexander Lapshin wrote several critical posts against Azerbaijan and its president, Ilham Aliyev, in recent months.
