Israel asks Belarus not to extradite blogger wanted by Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel on Sunday, December 18 asked Belarus to not hand over to Azerbaijan a popular Ukrainian-Israeli travel blogger it arrested last week at the request of the South Caucasus nation, The Times of Israel reports. Azerbaijan is seeking Alexander Lapshin's extradition to face criminal charges for travelling to Nagorno Karabakh without his visit coordinating with the authorities in Baku.

