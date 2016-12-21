Israel asks Belarus not to extradite ...

Israel asks Belarus not to extradite blogger wanted by Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel on Sunday, December 18 asked Belarus to not hand over to Azerbaijan a popular Ukrainian-Israeli travel blogger it arrested last week at the request of the South Caucasus nation, The Times of Israel reports. Azerbaijan is seeking Alexander Lapshin's extradition to face criminal charges for travelling to Nagorno Karabakh without his visit coordinating with the authorities in Baku.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec 1 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC