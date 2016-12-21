Israel asks Belarus not to extradite blogger wanted by Azerbaijan
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel on Sunday, December 18 asked Belarus to not hand over to Azerbaijan a popular Ukrainian-Israeli travel blogger it arrested last week at the request of the South Caucasus nation, The Times of Israel reports. Azerbaijan is seeking Alexander Lapshin's extradition to face criminal charges for travelling to Nagorno Karabakh without his visit coordinating with the authorities in Baku.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec 1
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC