Dictator Makes More Personnel Replacements

16 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Health Care Minister Vasil Zharko has been appointed as Vice Prime Minister on Social Issues. Previously this position was occupied by Natallia Kachanava , who was promoted to the Head of Lukashenka's Administration.

Chicago, IL

