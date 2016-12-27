Criminal Cases Opened Against 'Belaru...

Criminal Cases Opened Against 'Belarusfilm' Leadership And Institute Of NAS

Prosecutor of Pervomaisky district of Minsk opened two criminal cases under Part 1 of Article.210 of the Criminal Code of Belarus against officials of RUE "National Film Studio BelarusFilm". Criminal proceedings were instituted against the chief of the production complex and the head of the department, who are suspected of entering knowingly false information in the timesheets and thus stole money.

