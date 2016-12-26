"BPF Youth" Holding "We Are Belarus!" Action
The action is aimed to respond to the actions taken by the Communist party of Belarus and the youth organization thereof, who held a demonstration called "We Are USSR" on December 24. "They publicly stood for the revival of the country which hadn't existed for 25 years, and for the demolishing of the Republic of Belarus - our Homeland and the native land of our ancestors. However, we, the BPF Youth, know it for sure that our Homeland is the Republic of Belarus.
