Belarus' MFA Notes Protest Against Russia

The advisor of the Russian Federation's Embassy was called onto the carpet due to the statements made by Leonid Reshetnikov. On December 22, 2016 minister-counsellor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Belarus Vadim Gusev was summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the press-center of the Belarusian MFA informs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.