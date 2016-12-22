Belarus' MFA Notes Protest Against Ru...

Belarus' MFA Notes Protest Against Russia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Charter97

The advisor of the Russian Federation's Embassy was called onto the carpet due to the statements made by Leonid Reshetnikov. On December 22, 2016 minister-counsellor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Belarus Vadim Gusev was summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the press-center of the Belarusian MFA informs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec 1 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC