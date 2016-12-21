Belarus, Azerbaijan relations activat...

Belarus, Azerbaijan relations activated in 2016: envoy

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Activation of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus was the main outcome of 2016, said Gennadiy Ahramovich, ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan, at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

Chicago, IL

