BAKU: Israel Asks Belarus Not to Extr...

BAKU: Israel Asks Belarus Not to Extradite Lapshin to Baku

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Groong

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani opposition December 19, 2016 Monday Israel Asks Belarus Not to Extradite Lapshin to Baku Baku / 19.12.16 / Turan: The Israeli Foreign Ministry representatives contacted the Belarusian authorities on the evening of December 18 to allow them a meeting with the blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Minsk on request from Baku. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also asked the Belarusian colleagues to prevent the extradition of an Israeli citizen Lapshin to Azerbaijan, where he is charged with anti-state calls and illegal border crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec 1 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC