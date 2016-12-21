BAKU: Israel Asks Belarus Not to Extradite Lapshin to Baku

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani opposition December 19, 2016 Monday Israel Asks Belarus Not to Extradite Lapshin to Baku Baku / 19.12.16 / Turan: The Israeli Foreign Ministry representatives contacted the Belarusian authorities on the evening of December 18 to allow them a meeting with the blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Minsk on request from Baku. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also asked the Belarusian colleagues to prevent the extradition of an Israeli citizen Lapshin to Azerbaijan, where he is charged with anti-state calls and illegal border crossing.

