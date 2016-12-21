BAKU: Azerbaijani Prosecutor General'...

BAKU: Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office insists on the extradition of an Israeli blogger

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Groong

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani Opposition December 16, 2016 Friday Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office insists on the extradition of an Israeli blogger Baku/16.12.16/Turan: Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to bring about the extradition of an Israeli citizen of Belarus, Alexander Lapshin, a blogger known by the network nickname puerrtto. In Azerbaijan, he is accused of public appeals against the state and illegal crossing of the state border, reported on December 16 IA Sputnik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec 1 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC