BAKU: Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office insists on the extradition of an Israeli blogger
Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani Opposition December 16, 2016 Friday Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office insists on the extradition of an Israeli blogger Baku/16.12.16/Turan: Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to bring about the extradition of an Israeli citizen of Belarus, Alexander Lapshin, a blogger known by the network nickname puerrtto. In Azerbaijan, he is accused of public appeals against the state and illegal crossing of the state border, reported on December 16 IA Sputnik.
