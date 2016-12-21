Azerbaijan, Belarus keen to strengthe...

Azerbaijan, Belarus keen to strengthen multifaceted cooperation [PHOTO]

Belarusian Ambassador to Baku Gennady Ahramovich said that the activation of bilateral relations between the two countries became the main outcome of the year. Speaking at a press conference on December 28, the envoy said that the sides are currently working to ensure a long-term and sustainable character of the relations, adding that the countries intend to further strengthen cooperation in 2017.

Chicago, IL

