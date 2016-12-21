Authorities Found Artist, Who Drew Ba...

Authorities Found Artist, Who Drew Barbed Wire In 'Minsk-Moscow' Graffiti

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Charter97

The author of the unauthorized changes in the graffiti in Mahiliouskaya street in Minsk has been found, and the funds will be collected from him through the court. This was stated by Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Andrei Shorats at a press conference on December 21, naviny.by reports.

Chicago, IL


