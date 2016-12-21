Ambassador of Belarus Igor Petrishenk...

Ambassador of Belarus Igor Petrishenko meets the Ambassador of Mali

On December 20, 2016 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, Igor Petrishenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mali to the Russian Federation, Tiefing Konate.

Chicago, IL

