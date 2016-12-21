Alexievich, Borys and Milinkevich Ask President And Prime Minister Of Poland Not To Close Belsat
A number of Belarusian society leaders adopted and signed an appeal to the president and prime minister of Poland with a request to maintain the independent TV channel Belsat. The appeal, addressed directly to Andrzej Duda and Beata Szydlo , was signed by first head of independent Belarus Stanislau Shushkevich , Nobel prize winner for literature Sviatlana Alexievich , leader of The Union of Poles in Belarus Angelika Borys , head of the human rights center Viasna Ales Bialiatski , Belarusian poet and politician Uladzimir Niakliayeu , ex -chairman of the For Freedom movement Aliaksandr Milinkevich .
