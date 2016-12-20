Aleh Vouchak: Lukashenka Goes Head Over Heels Like Snowball Down Mountain, And Will Break Into Pi...
A wave of arrests of top officials demonstrates the complete inability of the authorities to control the economic situation in the country. Chairman of the human rights center "Legal Assistance to Population" Aleh Vouchak has said this in a comment to the charter97.org website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec 1
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC