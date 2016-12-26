Activist Demands To Discontinue Russi...

Activist Demands To Discontinue Russian Globes

22 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The stores in Brest sell only the globes, manufactured for the Russian Federation's market. As a result, our country is called "Byelorussia" there, the Crimea is Russian, and the stores do not sell the globes in the Belarusian language.

Chicago, IL

