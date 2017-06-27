Missing St Andrew Woman

Sunday Jun 18

Police are seeking all Barbadians' help to locate missing 25 year old Shaleye Jalissa Benjamin of Walkers Bay, St. Andrew. She was last seen by her mother around 11:30 am, on Saturday the 17th of June 2017, when she departed their residence to go to Bridgetown, and has not been seen since.

Chicago, IL

