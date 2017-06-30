IMF Willing To Come To Barbados' Rescue

The International Monetary Fund said today it was ready and willing to come to Barbados' rescue, while warning that slower growth and a doubling of the domestic cost of living were on the immediate horizon as a result of the austerity measures announced by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler in his May 30 Budget. Without passing judgment on the Budget itself or getting into the recent national discussion over whether the island should enter into a formal IMF arrangement or not, the lending institution made it clear the island's economic problems were not over by any measure.

