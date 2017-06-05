Arthur Accuses Chris Of Overkill
Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur today accused Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler of inflicting unnecessary pain on the people of Barbados. While warning that the half-billion dollar adjustment programme effectively amounted to a devaluation of the Barbados currency, Arthur suggested that an International Monetary Fund adjustment would have been far easier for the entire country to swallow.
