Arthur Accuses Chris Of Overkill

Arthur Accuses Chris Of Overkill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur today accused Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler of inflicting unnecessary pain on the people of Barbados. While warning that the half-billion dollar adjustment programme effectively amounted to a devaluation of the Barbados currency, Arthur suggested that an International Monetary Fund adjustment would have been far easier for the entire country to swallow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC