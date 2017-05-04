T&T high commission in Ba dos a by year-enda *May 7, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast

T&T high commission in Ba dos a by ye...

T&T high commission in Ba dos a by year-end

Barbados Nation WITH BUSINESS BOOMING and more nationals living and working in Barbados, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has sought permission to set up a high commission in Bridgetown, once again. When the high commission does open its doors, it would be the first time the Government of the twin-island state would have such a facility on Barbadian soil in 25 years, as the last mission closed its doors in 1992.

