Shai gives Windies hope

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC - Stylish stroke-maker Shai Hope agonizingly missed out on a maiden Test hundred in an admirable West Indies batting effort, but a clatter of wickets late on the penultimate day here yesterday opened the door for Pakistan, setting up an intriguing finale to the second Test.

