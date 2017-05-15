Looking Back at Carifesta '81
The greatest showcase of Caribbean talent is back! The Caribbean Festival of Arts, or CARIFESTA as it is more popularly known, has returned to Barbadian shores after 36 years. In 1981, 2,500 performers, writers and artists from 30 countries coloured the island with creativity for two weeks of symposia, festivals and community events.
