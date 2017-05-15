Looking Back at Carifesta '81

Looking Back at Carifesta '81

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bajan Reporter

The greatest showcase of Caribbean talent is back! The Caribbean Festival of Arts, or CARIFESTA as it is more popularly known, has returned to Barbadian shores after 36 years. In 1981, 2,500 performers, writers and artists from 30 countries coloured the island with creativity for two weeks of symposia, festivals and community events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC