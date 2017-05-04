Chase leads Windies players' rise in Test rankings
Roston Chase's second Test century has catapulted him into the top 50 in the latest ICC Test batting rankings while his teammate and fellow Barbadian Shai Hope, has moved to the brink of cracking the top 100 for the first time.This comes after both produced excellent performances to help West Indies crush Pakistan by 106 runs on the final day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday. Chase carved out 131 in the first innings as West Indies made 312 while Hope hit a career-best 90 to see the Caribbean to 268 all out in their second innings.
