Christian book ship aiming for Barbadian shores just before Christmas

After a near decade hiatus, the Christian book ship Logos Hope appears to be heading for Barbados shortly before Christmas. The last time the inspirational vessel dropped anchor here was 2009, the ship's brand has set sail here under different incarnations over the decades including both the original Doulos and then the Logos during the 80's and 90's respectively.

Chicago, IL

