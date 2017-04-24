BEES will be swarming this weekend and the next

Tthe Barbados Labour Party family will be out in their numbers as they hold their annual Founders' Day service this Sunday 23rd April 2017 at 11 a.m. in Queen's Park Steel Shed, The City. And next Friday, National Heroes Day 28th April 2017, they will host their annual picnic and family fun day at the Ermie Bourne Highway, St. Andrew from 11 a.m. This year's Founders' Day service will be celebrated with a difference in that several candidates and party officials will participate in various ways.

