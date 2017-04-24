BEES will be swarming this weekend and the next
Tthe Barbados Labour Party family will be out in their numbers as they hold their annual Founders' Day service this Sunday 23rd April 2017 at 11 a.m. in Queen's Park Steel Shed, The City. And next Friday, National Heroes Day 28th April 2017, they will host their annual picnic and family fun day at the Ermie Bourne Highway, St. Andrew from 11 a.m. This year's Founders' Day service will be celebrated with a difference in that several candidates and party officials will participate in various ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13)
|Feb '15
|sherri
|32
|barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|no name
|37
|Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|9
|What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09)
|Dec '14
|MC LUVER
|15
|Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13)
|Dec '14
|Gloria
|7
|Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sophia Paymen
|1
|The Rihanna (Jul '07)
|Oct '14
|Rodney
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC