Thousands listen as Opposition MP suggests Education Minister may be abusing Chinese gift

A rally organised by the Opposition which drew 10,000 supporters heard the Prime Minister needs to keep a tighter leash on his Cabinet The March of National Disgust which arrived on the heels of Barbados' 19th credit downgrade was successfully held without any aggressive incidents over the weekend - drawing on every single category of Barbadian society, the protest saw whites, blacks, Indians, Muslims, Rastafarians and boys on the block freely uniting for one purpose to let Government know the current style of administration must change if Barbados is to avoid further downgrading or worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.