More Barbadians achieve wines and spirits certifications

Monday Mar 6

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- For the last 15 years, there have been only three individuals certified Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3 in Barbados. Stansfeld Scott and Wine World recently increased those numbers nationally, with five team members achieving Level 3 qualifications in one sitting.

Chicago, IL

