Rihanna hides sexy figure in oversized black pantsuit

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

She's still stunning! Rihanna hides sexy figure in oversized black pantsuit and houndstooth coat while out in New York Keeping it casual: The 29-year-old singer wore black parachute dress pants that she paired with a loose black blazer To protect herself from the chilly New York temperatures, Rihanna opted for a ankle-length houndstooth coat which she casually wore open over the suit. She wore her hair long and straight around her around her shoulders and appeared to be wearing very little makeup on her naturally gorgeous complexion.

