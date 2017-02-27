Reduce The VAT, Suggests Arthur

Friday Feb 24 WINN FM 98.9

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has come out in full support of an International Monetary Fund recommendation that this country's rate of Value Added Tax be lowered from 17.5 per cent to 16 per cent. Addressing a meeting of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados here on Tuesday night, the former minister of finance also warned Government against any going the route of increased domestic taxation, saying any further reduction in the disposable income of Barbadians was bound to affect the performance of the VAT.

