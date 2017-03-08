No evidence of Barbadians detained un...

No evidence of Barbadians detained under new US immigration rules, says PM

Monday Feb 20

By Kathyann Husbands BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- No Barbadians are being detained under the new immigration policy being implemented by the United States. Prime Minister Freundel Stuart gave this assurance following media reports that 19 Barbadian nationals had been held as part of a crackdown by immigration authorities in the US.

Chicago, IL

