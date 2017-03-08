No evidence of Barbadians detained under new US immigration rules, says PM
By Kathyann Husbands BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- No Barbadians are being detained under the new immigration policy being implemented by the United States. Prime Minister Freundel Stuart gave this assurance following media reports that 19 Barbadian nationals had been held as part of a crackdown by immigration authorities in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13)
|Feb '15
|sherri
|32
|barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|no name
|37
|Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|9
|What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09)
|Dec '14
|MC LUVER
|15
|Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13)
|Dec '14
|Gloria
|7
|Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sophia Paymen
|1
|The Rihanna (Jul '07)
|Oct '14
|Rodney
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC