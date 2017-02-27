DLP Wants To Know Real Reason Behind ...

DLP Wants To Know Real Reason Behind March

Saturday Feb 25

The ruling Democratic Labour Party has come out swinging against Opposition Leader Mia Mottley, accusing her of having alternative motives for wanting to stage a national march of disgust on March 11. In making the announcement on Wednesday, Mottley said the primary aim of the protest action was to signal to Prime Minister Freundel Stuart that Barbadians simply could not "bear the weight of the indifference and incompetence" of his Government for another 12 months. However, while expressing full confidence in Stuart, DLP General Secretary George Pilgrim accused Mottley of creating a platform of hate and division in the country.

Chicago, IL

