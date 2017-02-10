Childhood obesity a continuing concer...

Childhood obesity a continuing concern, says Barbados minister

By Joy Springer BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The ministry of health continues to warn Barbadian parents that childhood obesity is a major forerunner to the development of non-communicable diseases . Health Minister John Boyce said on Wednesday that not only were obese children at higher risk for hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers, but they might also experience social and psychological problems such as discrimination, bullying, low self-esteem and social isolation.

