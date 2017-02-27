Barbados a " whata s next?Feb. 23, 2017, 6:28 PM Ast
Today is payday for Barbados public servants. We hope. According to opposition leader Mia Mottley, "doubt hangs over whether government will be able to come up with the money."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13)
|Feb '15
|sherri
|32
|barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|no name
|37
|Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|9
|What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09)
|Dec '14
|MC LUVER
|15
|Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13)
|Dec '14
|Gloria
|7
|Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sophia Paymen
|1
|The Rihanna (Jul '07)
|Oct '14
|Rodney
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC