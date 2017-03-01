Arthur warns of financial crisis in Barbados
Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur says he is concerned that the island's Central Bank could soon be running out of foreign reserves and that the Caribbean island is headed for a serious financial crisis. Arthur, an economist, who served as prime minister from 1994 to 2008, said the reserves at the bank have fallen from BDS$1.5 billion to BDS$600 million and that the Freundel Stuart government has three months to get its act together to avert a collapse of the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13)
|Feb '15
|sherri
|32
|barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|no name
|37
|Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|9
|What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09)
|Dec '14
|MC LUVER
|15
|Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13)
|Dec '14
|Gloria
|7
|Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sophia Paymen
|1
|The Rihanna (Jul '07)
|Oct '14
|Rodney
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC