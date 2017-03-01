Arthur warns of financial crisis in B...

Arthur warns of financial crisis in Barbados

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Gleaner

Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur says he is concerned that the island's Central Bank could soon be running out of foreign reserves and that the Caribbean island is headed for a serious financial crisis. Arthur, an economist, who served as prime minister from 1994 to 2008, said the reserves at the bank have fallen from BDS$1.5 billion to BDS$600 million and that the Freundel Stuart government has three months to get its act together to avert a collapse of the economy.

Chicago, IL

