Tony Walcott Retires from the Barbados Employers' Confederation
The Barbados Employer's Confederation has announced the retirement of Executive Director, Tony Walcott who has served the organisation in this capacity since May 18, 2009. During his tenure as Executive Director, Walcott had the distinction of serving on the ACP-EU Follow-Up Committee of the European Economic and Social Committee from 2010 and will continue until October 2017.
Read more at Bajan Reporter.
