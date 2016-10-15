Tony Walcott Retires from the Barbado...

Tony Walcott Retires from the Barbados Employers' Confederation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bajan Reporter

The Barbados Employer's Confederation has announced the retirement of Executive Director, Tony Walcott who has served the organisation in this capacity since May 18, 2009. During his tenure as Executive Director, Walcott had the distinction of serving on the ACP-EU Follow-Up Committee of the European Economic and Social Committee from 2010 and will continue until October 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,396

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC