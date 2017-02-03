Regulator To Decide If Major Oil Company Can Takeover Barbados Government's Fuel Facility

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados - It's now up to the Fair Trading Commission , to determine whether the leading petroleum in the country can go forward with its controversial plan to take over government's oil facility. Prime Minister Freundel Stuart says the utilities regulator has the information about the planned sale of the Barbados National Terminal Company Limited to the Sol Group of Companies and is expected to announce a decision soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.