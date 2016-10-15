Possible Date for Barbadian Elections...

Possible Date for Barbadian Elections? Opposition Leader drops a clue

The new projection from the Opposition Barbados Labour Party for a possible time-frame of fresh voting is around December next year or late in the following January as per five years ago This was hinted at last night at the Plantation Restaurant in Harmony Hall, St Lawrence, Christ Church when political leader of the BLP and Opposition Leader Mia Mottley addressed stalwarts and media at the start of the party's annual Christmas Cocktails. She urged supporters not only watch out for each other but all countrymen and she let slip a clue as to when she felt Prime Minister Freundel Stuart may actually declare the next elections - it seems she expects the bell to ring in the next 12 to 14 months.

