Mia Mottley slaps down the gauntlet - Speak or call elections

Monday Jan 16

The belated Admission by the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Delisle Worrell that Barbados has a debt problem and the further admission that the Fiscal Consolidation Programme since 2013 has failed. The Statement by Jeremy Stephens that there ought to be serious concern regarding the value of our dollar and continued commitment to the fixed exchange rate.

Chicago, IL

