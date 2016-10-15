You can now serve the royal family thanks to Prince Harry's new scholarship
If you have developed delusions of royal grandeur after binge-watching The Crown , or just want to spend some time with the queen of England in Buckingham Palace, then Prince Harry might have just the gig for you: a Royal Household Hospitality Scholarship. While in Grenada on Monday during an official visit to the Caribbean, the prince announced nine scholarships.
