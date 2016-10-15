Prince Harry Visits Guyana for Final ...

Prince Harry Visits Guyana for Final Leg of Caribbean Tour as Meghan Markle Returns to Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: E! Online

Prince Harry is enjoying his final days in the sunny Caribbean as his girlfriend is back and bundled up in Toronto. The 32-year-old Royal visited Guyana Saturday for the final leg of his Caribbean tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,685 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC