CARIBBEAT: UN apology to Haiti on cholera

Sunday Dec 4

Haiti Minister of Health DaphnA©e Benoit Delsoin applies the first dose of an oral cholera vaccine to a student in Les Cayes, Haiti last month. Haiti's efforts to fight the outbreak may be added by the United Nations, which last week promised assistance and issued a formal apology for the UN Peacekeepers who spread the deadly disease in the country six years ago.

