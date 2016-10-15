When Harry met Rihanna: singer marks ...

When Harry met Rihanna: singer marks Barbados independence anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Prince Harry has met one of Barbados' most celebrated daughters - superstar Rihanna - as he read a message of support from the Queen to mark the 50th anniversary of the nation's independence. The singer was a surprise guest - for Harry at least - at the annual Toast The Nation event celebrating national achievements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC