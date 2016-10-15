Prince Harry Pays P.M. Stuart a Soggy Courtesy Call in the Midst of Yesterday's Trough System

Issues pertaining to climate change and this country's 50th Anniversary of Independence featured prominently when His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, at Ilaro Court. Those present included Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Maxine McClean; Acting Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Sonja Welch; Cabinet Secretary, Andrew Cox; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cecile Humphrey.

