NUPW Not Backing Down In Airport Row
Not even the approaching Independence Day or the visit of Britain's Prince Harry will stop the National Union of Public Workers from pressing ahead with industrial action at Grantley Adams International Airport over a wages hike for airport workers. A go-slow at the country's ports of entry in support of NUPW President Akanni McDowall, whose reversion to an entry level post in the public service has angered the union, has given way to sporadic stoppages of labour by engineers and custodians, who have been picketing since last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13)
|Feb '15
|sherri
|32
|barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|no name
|37
|Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|9
|What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09)
|Dec '14
|MC LUVER
|15
|Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13)
|Dec '14
|Gloria
|7
|Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sophia Paymen
|1
|The Rihanna (Jul '07)
|Oct '14
|Rodney
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC