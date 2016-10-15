NUPW Not Backing Down In Airport Row

Tuesday Nov 29

Not even the approaching Independence Day or the visit of Britain's Prince Harry will stop the National Union of Public Workers from pressing ahead with industrial action at Grantley Adams International Airport over a wages hike for airport workers. A go-slow at the country's ports of entry in support of NUPW President Akanni McDowall, whose reversion to an entry level post in the public service has angered the union, has given way to sporadic stoppages of labour by engineers and custodians, who have been picketing since last week.

